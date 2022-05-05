Packers’ Wyatt Becomes First Top Pick to Sign Following Draft

The NFL Draft seemingly came and went in a flash, and now the attention turns to rookie minicamp and contract negotiations. On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers and their second first-round pick, Georgia's Devonte Wyatt, agreed to terms.

Wyatt, 24, becomes the first pick drafted in this year's first round to sign with their team.

The Packers drafted Wyatt at 28th overall, after drafting his teammate, Linebacker Quay Walker at 22nd overall.

Per the article from ProFootballTalk:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has agreed to his rookie deal with Green Bay. The 28th overall pick’s four-year deal is worth $12.86 million with a $6.533 million signing bonus and the Packers hold a fifth-year option on the deal.

Wyatt, who is listed at 6'3" and 315 pounds, was one of many NFL-caliber players on last season's national championship team at Georgia. The standout posted 39 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in his senior season last year.

The Packers loaded up on defense early in the draft, talking Walker and Wyatt in the first round, but overall spent 6 of their 11 picks on the offensive side of the ball.

