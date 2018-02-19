448 athletes from around South Dakota will gather at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on February 23 and 24 to crown champions in high school wrestling.

Region tournaments were completed this past weekend (February 16, 17) as wrestlers from around the state were able to secure their opportunity for a championship. The combined wrestling format for Class A and Class B will continue this year with all matches taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

All eight mats will be filled immediately on Friday (February 23) morning for session one as the first round starts at 10:00 AM. That will continue until all first round matches have finished. The second session is set to begin around 2:45, and will feature the parade of athletes, quarterfinal rounds, 1st round consolation and 2nd round consolation matches.

Saturday (February 24) will also be broken into two separate sessions with the first session featuring the semifinals and 3rd round consolation matches at 10:00 AM. The 4th round consolation matches will take place 20 minutes after the other matches finish.

The final session on Saturday night includes the place matches at 4:00 PM, with the championship bouts set to start at 6:30 PM. Since the SDHSAA combined Class A and B into one venue, the Saturday night session has become one of my personal favorite state events to attend each year. The atmosphere is always amazing.

Pairings for the tournaments for each weight class have been released. A full list of brackets, teams, and live results are provided through Track Wrestling. A printable schedule is also available through the SDHSAA.

All-session tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. Single session tickets will be available at the door and through Ticketmaster as of Wednesday (February 21) morning. All ticket information, including price, was released earlier this month.