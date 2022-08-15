Parts of 18th Street, 33rd Street Closed in Sioux Falls

Some Sioux Falls drivers are going to need a little extra time getting to work over the next several days.

The City's Public Works Department has temporary closures in place for a pair of streets.

33rd Street on the east side and 18th Street on the west side are both impacted.

Get our free mobile app

33rd Street Construction Google Maps loading...

East 33rd Street is closed east of Veterans Parkway to work on the roundabout that is being installed on 33rd Street.

A detour using Veterans Parkway, 26th Street, Shafer Avenue, and Silverthorne Avenue is in effect.

33rd Street is anticipated to re-open after September 1.

18th Street Construction Google Maps loading...

West 18th Street is closed between Marion Road and Ebenezer Avenue.

The closure will allow Xcel Energy to do utility work in the area.

This work is anticipated to be completed in one week.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.