Patrick Mahomes has picked up the first of what he hopes are two victories this week in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the clear winner of the Associated Press' Most Valuable Player award, announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors program.

Mahomes got 48 of 50 first-place votes; the other two went to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Overall in the voting, Mahomes finished with 490 points. Hurts was second (193), Allen was third (151) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was fourth (128). It was the second MVP award of Mahomes' six-year career, making him the 10th player ever to win the award twice. His other came in 2018; only Jim Brown and Kurt Warner won two MVPs in less time at the start of a career.

Mahomes led the NFL this season in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) and Total QBR (77.5) while leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. He set an NFL record of 5,614 total yards in a season, fought through a high ankle sprain to reel off a pair of postseason victories and will start Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

Earlier in the evening, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson won the AP's Offensive Player of the Year award. In his first season with new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Jefferson led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them