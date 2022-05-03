Perron’s Hat Trick Helps Blues Beat Wild 4-0, Seize Home Ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Perron missed the playoffs last year with COVID-19.

Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues. Perron scored on the first two power plays for St. Louis. The Blues went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.

Get our free mobile app

Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.