Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Agree To $255M Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have reached an agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hurts' deal is the biggest contract in terms of average annual value in NFL history. Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract signed last year with the Cleveland Browns, which is fully guaranteed, still is the biggest in terms of guaranteed money.

Hurts' extension includes a no-trade clause -- a first in Eagles history, a source told Schefter. The Eagles announced Monday that they have signed Hurts to a five-year extension but did not disclose financial terms.

Hurts, 24, was an MVP candidate last season, throwing for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

He showed tremendous growth as a passer in his second season as the full-time starter, jumping from 19th (54.6) to fourth (66.4) in QBR and 26th (61.3%) to 11th (66.5%) in completion percentage while dropping his average time before throw from 3.12 seconds (31st) to 2.76 seconds (16th) on average.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, Hurts took over for a struggling Carson Wentz toward the end of the season and became the full-time starter in 2021 after Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He has put together a 23-11 record as a starter for Philadelphia, including a 14-1 mark last season, having missed two games with a right shoulder strain.