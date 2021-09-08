The Phillies announced today that starting pitcher Zach Eflin will undergo surgery on Friday to repair his right patellar tendon, ending his season.

The 27-year-old will soon be transferred to the 60-day IL and is expected to miss the start of the 2022 season with a expected recovery time of 6-8 months.

He was originally placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Losing Eflin is a big blow to the Phillies playoff hopes, they have been using a bullpen game in his absence and are expected to go that route again when his spot in the rotation comes up.

Eflin was having a solid season as the teams No. 3 pitcher, going 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.249 WHIP in 105 2/3 innings pitched in his 18 starts. He has been out since July 20 with right patellar tendinitis.

What is odd is that the team activated Eflin and he as scheduled to pitch back on Aug 26 but was scratched after feeling renewed soreness in his right knee.

Eflin is arbitration eligible next season, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out after he made $4.45 million this season.

The Phillies finish their three-game series at Milwaukee against the Brewers tonight before heading home to open a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Some other Phillies news, the team announced that Reading infielder Bryson Stott, Reading right-hander James McArthur and Phillies infielder/outfielder Matt Vierling have been named Phillies Minor League Hitter, Pitcher and Defender of the Month, respectively, for August

Stott, who was the teams first-round pick in 2019, batted .408 (42-103) with nine doubles, one triple, five homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs, a .447 on-base percentage and a .660 slugging percentage in 26 games during August.