Brewers DH Rhys Hoskins Homers In Return To Philadelphia

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins homered for the Milwaukee Brewers in his return to Citizens Bank Park, but David Dahl went deep in his Philadelphia debut to back Zack Wheeler and the Phillies in a 3-1 victory Monday night.


In the opener of a three-game series between National League division leaders, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas hit consecutive RBI singles in the second inning at the bottom of Philadelphia's batting order. Wheeler (7-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out six.

 

The only run Wheeler gave up was a homer in the seventh by Hoskins, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Phillies. He was sidelined throughout his final season with the team last year while recovering from a knee injury.

"I think I was able to reel it in a little bit, got right into the at-bat," Hoskins said of his first at-bat. "I guess there's something about competing against the people you know that makes you lock in a little bit. But also, the guy on the mound [Wheeler] was pretty good tonight, so you better do that, or you're probably not going to have too much of a chance."

In an emotional return, the popular Hoskins was greeted with a standing ovation from the sellout crowd as well as his former Phillies teammates and coaches.


Hoskins, 31, signed with the Brewers as a free agent in the offseason.

