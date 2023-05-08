Suns owner Mat Ishbia said he does not want Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to be suspended or fined over their altercation Sunday night in Game 4 of Phoenix's playoff series with Denver.

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 when he tried to snatch the ball from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside and hit the Suns' owner with an elbow.

The NBA did not immediately respond Sunday night to ESPN when asked if Jokic would face a suspension and/or a fine. But Ishbia took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the situation.

"Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story," Ishbia tweeted. "Suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don't want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"

The league still has not announced any potential punishment for Jokic, leaving the two-time MVP's status up in the air for the remainder of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns won 129-124 on Sunday to even the series at 2-2.

