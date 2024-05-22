Welcome to Picksburg! NFL Draft Heading to Steel City in 2026

The NFL Draft is on the move once again.

Following the 2025 NFL Draft that is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the league made the big announcement of the next venue set for 2026.

This past April, the draft debuted in Detroit, a massive success for the city and the league.

On Wednesday as part of the offseason meetings, it was announced that Pittsburgh would host the NFL Draft in 2026.

Recently, the draft has traveled every year, and Pittsburgh is set to host the event for the second time, and first since the 1948 season. Recent cities that have hosted the draft include Detroit, Cleveland, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

Steelers team president and CEO Art Rooney II said the plan is to stage the draft outside Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore of the city. "The roots of pro football really are deep in our region, and so we plan to celebrate really the history of football: the Dan Marinos, the Joe Montanas that came from our area," Rooney said Wednesday.

It's a huge get for Pittsburgh, and another fun chapter for the NFL Draft ahead in its storied history. As exciting as Pittsburgh is in 2026, fans are already amped to see what Green Bay has to offer in 2025:

Green Bay is slated to host the 2025 NFL draft, and Detroit hosted the 2024 edition last month, setting a record with more than 775,000 fans in attendance.

