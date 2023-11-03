Pittsburgh Steelers Shut The Door On Tennessee Titans

Get our free mobile app

PITTSBURGH -- In a Thursday night game that kicked off Week 9 with much fanfare after Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis' four-touchdown debut last week, the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers traded field goals most of the night before Pittsburgh was able to score late and hold off a last-ditch effort by the Titans in the 20-16 win.

With 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett found wide receiver Diontae Johnson for the 3-yard touchdown. The win allows the Steelers to keep pace with the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) as Levis fell to 1-1 as a starter filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander was able to seal the win when Levis threw his first interception of his young NFL career on third-and-5 from the Pittsburgh 19-yard line with six seconds remaining.

It's never easy for this year's Steelers team -- even on a night where the run game recorded a season-high 167 yards, and the defense held Derrick Henry to fewer than 100 rushing yards. The Titans dropped a heartbreaker for their eighth straight loss away from home and fourth road loss of the season.

Pickett finished completing 19 of 30 for 160 yards, including a 32-yard completion to Johnson on the scoring drive, and he had no turnovers.