Police: Fleeing Sioux Falls Man Rolls A Truck, Steals A Car

A traffic stop on Wednesday evening in Sioux Falls quickly turned into something you might see in the video game Grand Theft Auto.

According to Dakota News Now, an officer stopped a 2004 GMC Sierra for a traffic violation on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls around 10:30 pm. Police say the driver drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the truck as it is police safety policy to not pursue a fleeing vehicle for minor traffic offenses.

About five minutes later, reports of a rollover accident at I-29 and 41st Street involving the same GMC Sierra were received by police. A passerby stopped to help the crash victims, but police say the driver of the pickup walked over to the passerby's 2014 Chevy Impala, entered the car, and drove it away.

Around 11 pm, a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper spotted the stolen Impala in northeast Sioux Falls. Police say the driver of the stolen car was the same person driving the GMC truck and he was taken into custody.

Police say multiple charges are pending for 40-year-old Brian Turkey from Sioux Falls. Turkey was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for injuries sustained from the accident.

A 42-year-old man from Sioux Falls who was a passenger in the GMC truck at the time of the accident was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.