Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks

Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!

It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as one of South Dakota's most popular winter destinations gets ready to open for the season.

Already with 36 inches of natural snow, Terry Peak Ski Area has set December 2-4 as their opening weekend, according to KOTA News.

If you want to get a jump on your winter Black Hills vacation Terry Peak is making it easy to secure your lift passes. They are implementing an online ticketing option.

What should you be doing to prepare? Dig out your skis, get them cleaned up, put a fresh coat of wax on, and maybe invest in a better pair of ski boots. REI has some great advice on ski prep, plus a few helpful videos.

Closer to Sioux Falls, Great Bear Ski Valley continues with its snow-making. Their website indicates an opening date of December 22.

