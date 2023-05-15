Predicting the Minnesota Vikings Game-by-Game in 2023

Getty Images

Predictions for the upcoming NFL season for any team are just about useless at this stage of the offseason, but they sure are fun.

On the Monday edition of Overtime with Bert Remien, I made my honest and unabashed predictions about the Vikings 2023 campaign based solely on feeling.

Will this team make another trip to the postseason? Can Minnesota win the division for a second consecutive season?

They're all good questions that certainly aren't answered in full by my predictions, but here's my game by game analysis (guesses) on what happens this regular season for Minnesota:

Week 1 - vs. TB - WIN (1-0)

Week 2 - @ PHI - LOSS (1-1)

Week 3 - vs. LAC - LOSS (1-2)

Week 4 - @ CAR - WIN (2-2)

Week 5 - vs. KC - LOSS (2-3)

Week 6 - @ CHI - WIN (3-3)

Week 7 - vs. SF - LOSS (3-4)

Week 8 - @ GB - WIN (4-4)

Week 9 - @ ATL - WIN (5-4)

Week 10 - vs. NO - LOSS (5-5)

Week 11 - @ DEN - WIN (6-5)

Week 12 - vs. CHI - WIN (7-5)

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 - @ LV - WIN (8-5)

Week 15 - @ CIN - LOSS (8-6)

Week 16 - vs. DET - WIN (9-6)

Week 17 - vs. GB - WIN (10-6)

Week 18 - @ DET - LOSS (10-7)

Final Record Prediction - 10-7

There's still a ton of time between now and the start of the regular season, but a 10-7 feels like a realistic 'coming back down to earth' record for what was a 13-win team a year ago.

The question remains what happens if and when the Vikings make the postseason this year, and I'll leave that up to the experts!

