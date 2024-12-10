Check Out the Preseason South Dakota HS Basketball Poll

High School Basketball season is right around the corner across the State of South Dakota, and we officially have the preseason poll ahead of action tipping off this season.

Mitchell is the preseason favorite atop Boys Class AA, while the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Girls are atop the poll in Girls AA.

Here's a look at this year's preseason poll from SD Media:

Boys

Class AA

1. Mitchell (13) 69

2. Washington 49

3. Lincoln 24

4. Huron 23

5. O’Gorman 15

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 14, Harrisburg (1) 9, Roosevelt 4, Jefferson 3.

Class A

1. SF Christian (8) 64

2. Hamlin (6) 62

3. Dakota Valley 31

4. RC Christian 23

5. Pine Ridge 16

Receiving votes: Lennox 9, Sioux Valley 2, Dell Rapids 1, Vermillion 1, St. Thomas More 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (8) 62

2. Viborg-Hurley (5) 60

3. Gregory 27

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

5. Wessington Springs 15

Receiving votes: Howard 11, De Smet (1) 6, Aberdeen Christian 2, Leola-Frederick Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (3) 59

2. Brandon Valley (9) 58

3. Washington 31

4. Stevens 28

5. Jefferson (2) 22

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Pierre 3, Spearfish 1.

Class A

1. Vermillion (11) 66

2. SF Christian (2) 50

T-3. Hamlin (1) 20

T-3. Wagner 20

5. Mahpiya Luta 19

Receiving votes: Sisseton 12, Lennox 11, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Dakota Valley 5.

Class B

1. Centerville (13) 69

2. Ethan 47

3. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (1) 27

4. Parkston 26

5. Lyman 25

Receiving votes: Arlington 12, Gayville-Volin 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1, Warner 1.

Don't miss out on any of the action this Winter Sports season! For the latest on your South Dakota High School basketball programs, follow along at GoBound!

Source: Go Bound SD

