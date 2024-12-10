Check Out the Preseason South Dakota HS Basketball Poll
High School Basketball season is right around the corner across the State of South Dakota, and we officially have the preseason poll ahead of action tipping off this season.
Mitchell is the preseason favorite atop Boys Class AA, while the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Girls are atop the poll in Girls AA.
Here's a look at this year's preseason poll from SD Media:
Boys
Class AA
1. Mitchell (13) 69
2. Washington 49
3. Lincoln 24
4. Huron 23
5. O’Gorman 15
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 14, Harrisburg (1) 9, Roosevelt 4, Jefferson 3.
Class A
1. SF Christian (8) 64
2. Hamlin (6) 62
3. Dakota Valley 31
4. RC Christian 23
5. Pine Ridge 16
Receiving votes: Lennox 9, Sioux Valley 2, Dell Rapids 1, Vermillion 1, St. Thomas More 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (8) 62
2. Viborg-Hurley (5) 60
3. Gregory 27
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
5. Wessington Springs 15
Receiving votes: Howard 11, De Smet (1) 6, Aberdeen Christian 2, Leola-Frederick Area 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (3) 59
2. Brandon Valley (9) 58
3. Washington 31
4. Stevens 28
5. Jefferson (2) 22
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Pierre 3, Spearfish 1.
Class A
1. Vermillion (11) 66
2. SF Christian (2) 50
T-3. Hamlin (1) 20
T-3. Wagner 20
5. Mahpiya Luta 19
Receiving votes: Sisseton 12, Lennox 11, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Dakota Valley 5.
Class B
1. Centerville (13) 69
2. Ethan 47
3. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (1) 27
4. Parkston 26
5. Lyman 25
Receiving votes: Arlington 12, Gayville-Volin 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1, Warner 1.
Don't miss out on any of the action this Winter Sports season! For the latest on your South Dakota High School basketball programs, follow along at GoBound!
Source: Go Bound SD
11 Winter Survival Items You Should Keep in Your Vehicle
Gallery Credit: Amazon.com
Ten Important To-Do's To Winterize Your Home
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts