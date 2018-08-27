Presidents Bowl Week Starts with Fundraiser at The Barrel House

The Barrel House in Sioux Falls is starting off Presidents Bowl week by donating a portion of their sales to the local public high schools.

On Monday (August 27), The Barrel House in Sioux Falls will be donating 10% of all of their sales to the Presidents Bowl organization. The Barrel House is open from 11 AM to 2 AM and they will donate the 10% of their sales throughout the entire day. Go for lunch, stay for dinner, and help out the area schools.

Presidents Bowl is the Sioux Falls School District's largest fundraiser of the year benefiting all programs at Sioux Falls Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington. It is best known for the annual Presidents Bowl football games, but the organization has evolved over the years to also include The Great Amazing Race, a cheer and dance camp, and a basketball tournament in November.

This year's football games takes place on September 1st and include Lincoln/Brandon Valley at 3:30 PM followed by Washington/Roosevelt around 7:00 PM.

Stop by The Barrel House today (August 27) to help raise even more money for all the programs at Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington!