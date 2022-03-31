Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner Inks Deal With New Team

Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West next season despite his release by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Wagner, 31, was the last remaining member of the star-studded defenses that led Seattle to its lone world championship and a return trip to Super Bowl XLIX after the 2014 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Wagner, the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader with 1,383, is coming off a 170-tackle season that earned him his eighth Pro Bowl nod in 10 seasons. He posted that personal best despite missing all but one snap of the final two games with a knee sprain.

While Wagner didn't make as many impact plays as in some of his best seasons, he recorded an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and five passes defended in 2021 en route to a second-team All-Pro selection.

In 2020, Wagner was one of 22 defenders named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to the All-Decade Team for the 2010s. His Hall of Fame-worthy résumé also includes six first team All-Pro selections, two second team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowls nods, which are tied for second most in franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers Getty Images loading...

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

Get our free mobile app