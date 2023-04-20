Prospects from Iowa That Could Be Taken in NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft commences from Kansas City next Thursday, April 27th. Prospects from around the country will be waiting on pins and needles to hear their names called and their dreams realized.

The Hawkeye State has been a consistent producer of NFL talent, and we aim to highlight all of the prospects from Iowa that could be taken in this year's draft.

Of course, Will McDonald IV (Iowa State) and Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) are the obvious early-on picks for the major universities in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a list of potential picks that played college football in Iowa:

Grandview University

OT Javion Caldwell - Senior

University of Iowa

EDGE Lukas Van Ness - RS Sophomore

LB Jack Campbell - Senior

TE Sam LaPorta - Senior

CB Riley Moss - Senior

S Kaevon Merriweather - RS Senior

LB Seth Benson - RS Senior

Iowa State University

EDGE Will McDonald IV - RS Senior

S Anthony Johnson Jr. - Senior

DE MJ Anderson - RS Junior

WR Xavier Hutchinson - Senior

C Trevor Downing - RS Senior

It's another strong crop of talent from the Hawkeye state that is awaiting their call from the NFL. For every player that is drafted, countless others will get opportunities to catch on with teams via undrafted free agency.

Typically, undrafted free agents begin to sign with teams immediately to follow the conclusion of Day 3 of the draft, which will be Saturday, April 29th.

Source: NFL.com Draft Tracker