There is no off-season for race car drivers. As long as they have a garage, tools, and a car to work on.

Area race tracks are getting recognition in the racing industry as Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, and Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota join DIRTVision’s family of premier weekly racing venues.

This also includes the track’s AGCO Jackson Nationals crown jewel event for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, now set for August 18-20.

The World of Outlaws’ history with Jackson Motorplex dates to 1987 when Bobby Davis, Jr. won the Series’ inaugural race at the track. However, Jackson was initially a half-mile track before Tod Quiring – who also owns Huset’s Speedway, another weekly track on DIRTVision – took ownership of Jackson and turned it into the 4/10-mile state-of-the-art facility it is today.

Huset's Speedway 2022 Season

Jackson Motorplex will join a long list of historic weekly tracks now broadcast live on DIRTVision including Attica Raceway Park, Huset’s Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Perth Motorplex in Australia, Volusia Speedway Park, and Williams Grove Speedway.

All this will come to the joy of Sioux Falls area race fans that will now have access to all of those tracks as well as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Models, the Super DIRTcar Series, the Xtreme Outlaw Series, the Xtreme DIRTcar Series, the Summer Nationals, and several DIRTcar events.