Raise ‘Em Rank Bulls and SDRA Rodeo to Sioux Falls
Here in South Dakota, we like to get our Wild and Western on. We'll be able to do just that as we celebrate our state's Number One Sport, Rodeo. This weekend it's all about the cowboys, cowgirls, and the animal athletes who will be competing.
Friday, May 6TH, it's the Rais 'Em Rank Series! The Raise 'Em Rank Series is 2 1/2 hours of rodeos' favorite event, Bull Riding! With $2500 added to the open division and buckles for the youth and open division as well, you can be assured the show, will be a good one. First Gate swings at 7:00 PM, so get there early for a good seat.
RAISE 'EM RANK SERIES ADMISSION: $20 at Gate $15 in Advance at https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/rodeo-s...
Saturday, May 7TH it's rodeo action with the SDRA Rodeo at 6:00 PM. Check out Rodeo Slack at 9:00 AM. Rodeo Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 in advance at
https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/rodeo-s...
For More Information: Dillon (605) 254-5718
For Stalls: Brianna Twedt (515) 574-9161
Entries: www.midwestrodeoentries.com
Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota
