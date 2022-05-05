Raise ‘Em Rank Bulls and SDRA Rodeo to Sioux Falls

Here in South Dakota, we like to get our Wild and Western on. We'll be able to do just that as we celebrate our state's Number One Sport, Rodeo. This weekend it's all about the cowboys, cowgirls, and the animal athletes who will be competing.

Friday, May 6TH, it's the Rais 'Em Rank Series! The Raise 'Em Rank Series is 2 1/2 hours of rodeos' favorite event, Bull Riding! With $2500 added to the open division and buckles for the youth and open division as well, you can be assured the show, will be a good one. First Gate swings at 7:00 PM, so get there early for a good seat.

Rodeo Bull and Rider Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

RAISE 'EM RANK SERIES ADMISSION: $20 at Gate $15 in Advance at https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/rodeo-s...



Saturday, May 7TH it's rodeo action with the SDRA Rodeo at 6:00 PM. Check out Rodeo Slack at 9:00 AM. Rodeo Admission is $20 at the gate or $15 in advance at

https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/rodeo-s...

For More Information: Dillon (605) 254-5718

For Stalls: Brianna Twedt (515) 574-9161

Entries: www.midwestrodeoentries.com

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls , South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.





