Rare 5 Planets To Align Over Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota

There is going to be a rare cosmic occurrence in the sky over Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota this month. Here is the best time to see this outer space light show.

Beginning this Friday, June 10 look to the evening sky for the planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn as they line up as they orbital the sun.

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration via Facebook NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration via Facebook loading...

Even though these planets are millions of miles away they will appear to be almost crashing into each other in the midwestern sky.

You won't need a telescope to view this outer-space show but using a pair of binoculars could enhance your experience.

The best time to view the 5 planet alignment is about 30 minutes before sunrise or around 5:30 am in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota.

The viewing will progressively get more dramatic as the month of June goes on with the peak viewing opportunity being on the 24th.

Also joining in on the 5 Planet Alignment fun on June 24 is the Waning Crescent Moon.

Stargazers will not want to miss this! The last time we were able to see this rare phenomenon was back in December 2004.

It'll be much warmer outside this time!