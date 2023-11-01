What Does the Rasul Douglas Trade Say About 2023 Packers?

The Green Bay Packers season thus far is hard to chalk up as anything other than a disappointment.

While offseason expectations weren't as high as in year's past, the team's 2-5 start has been very uninspiring.

Jordan Love continues to battle through his first full season as a starter, and the Packers officially sold at the trade deadline.

Get our free mobile app

Green Bay sent veteran cornerback (and arguably the team's best defensive back this season) Rasul Douglas and a 5th round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round selection next year.

It signals to many that the Packers aim to continue to take swings on young talent in the draft over letting aging veterans stick around.

Prior to the trade, the Packers were already one of the youngest teams in the NFL and are now even younger following Douglas' (age 29) departure.

Now, Green Bay will rely even more heavily on the play of Jaire Alexander, who has battled a back injury this season, along with former first-round pick Eric Stokes, and rookie Carrington Valentine at cornerback.

Green Bay is 2-5 following the deadline but face only 3 teams the rest of the season with a record better than .500 right now.

The offense has been a mess this season, and the defense has been worse for more than just this year. The trade of Douglas signals that the Packers are ready to continue the development of Love, but that they are fully aware that the season and playoff chances are rapidly coming to a close.

Green Bay is once again in search of a much needed win this weekend when they play host to the 3-5 Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather