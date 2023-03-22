Ready to Buy Tix for South Dakota St v. Drake in Minneapolis?

It's just about time for fans of South Dakota State and Drake Football to get their tickets for a one-of-a-kind football game this Fall.

The defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits will face off with the Bulldogs from Target Field in Minneapolis.

The game kicks off on September 16th at 2:30 pm, and fans of both teams will pack in to the home of the Minnesota Twins to witness it in person.

Per a release at GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State football season ticket holders and Jackrabbit Club members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the Jackrabbits' Sept. 16 game versus Drake at Target Field in Minneapolis, with an exclusive presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.



Presales for SDSU community members, including faculty/staff, alumni and students will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. All presales end at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Instructions to these various groups will be distributed via e-mail ahead of the presale dates.



All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on April 18. Tickets can only be purchased online via Twins.com/Football.

You won't want to miss out on this one. We're just a few weeks away from fans being able to get their tickets to see the Bulldogs and Jackrabbits on the big stage.

Source: GoJacks.com