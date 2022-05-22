Record Setting Catfish Caught in South Dakota

We all dream of catching the "big one" but one Iowa man actually did catch the "biggest one" in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department,

Ethan Evink of Hospers, IA caught the record setting flathead catfish on Friday morning.

The fish came in at 67 lbs and 8 ounces, with a length of 51.5 inches and looked like something you would find on a movie not in a river around here.

The monster was caught using cutbait on the Missouri River in Union County.

For more information on fishing locations in South Dakota, rules and regulations and other state record fish, you can visit the SD GFP website.