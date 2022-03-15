Remember Last Year&#8217;s Suez Canal Debacle? It&#8217;s Happening Again.

Remember Last Year’s Suez Canal Debacle? It’s Happening Again.

March of 2021 was headlined by worldwide delays caused by the Ever Given, a cargo ship that ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal. Today, Reuters is reporting that there is a new cargo ship, run by the same company that is aground just off of the United States coast.

There are a ton of questions as to how this can happen not only once, but two times in a year by the same company.

Here's what the article had to say:

"The Ever Forward container ship is currently grounded in the Chesapeake Bay near Baltimore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, nearly a year after another ship run by the same company blocked the Suez Canal for six days."

Additionally,

"The Coast Guard received reports on Sunday that the Ever Forward was grounded and is now conducting checks every four hours to ensure the safety of the crew on board and marine life, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno.

The Coast Guard says the ship is grounded outside of the canal and is not blocking the traffic of other container ships."

Given the fact that this instance isn't blocking a significant trade route, it's unlikely to have anywhere near the effect or ramifications of last year's debacle. Per Wikipedia, Egypt lost an estimated 12-14 Billion dollars per day of last year's 6 day affair.

Sources: Reuters and Wikipedia

