South Dakota Native Grey Zabel Signs Rookie Deal with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were a great landing spot for Pierre, South Dakota native Grey Zabel in last month's NFL Draft.

Seattle took Zabel at pick 18 in the first round, and the expectation is that he will immediately slot into the starting lineup this Fall for the team.

On Monday, Zabel officially signed his first NFL contract, inking his rookie deal with Seattle.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Seattle has signed first-round pick Grey Zabel to his rookie contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Zabel’s fully guaranteed four-year deal is worth $18.471 million. Zabel, an offensive lineman, was the No. 18 overall pick in this year’s draft. He was a two-time FCS national champion at North Dakota State.

According to OurLads, Zabel is presently listed as the Seahawks starting Left Guard ahead of minicamp and training camp over the Summer.

Zabel graduated from Pierre High School in 2020, and played in 62 career games in college with the North Dakota State Bison.

Sources: OurLads.com, Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and GoBison.com

