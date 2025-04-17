As of right now, this year's NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most unique we've ever seen.

Not only is the venue in Green Bay unique (and a first), but the lack of pre-draft trades this year is a huge storyline.

It's been a very quiet offseason in terms of draft pick trades, and a historically quiet one at that.

Per ProFootballTalk, this could be one of the more unique drafts in NFL history in terms of how little trade activity there has been:

As noted on the Cardinals’ website, this was already the first year since the first common draft in 1967 in which every team still had its own first-round pick at the start of the league year. There also hasn’t been a traded first-round pick since the start of the league year, and if there isn’t one before the draft starts on Thursday, it will be the first year since 2014 when no first-round picks were traded between the start of the league year and the opening of the draft.

It is certainly a big storyline to monitor at this point, but its likely we'll see a flurry of draft day trades this year.

Stars Jaire Alexander, Trey Hendrickson, and Jalen Ramsey are just a few big veterans to watch that could be moved for picks on draft weekend, and there is also the usual jostling up and down the board throughout the draft.

