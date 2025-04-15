Iowa, Minnesota, N Dakota & Nebraska Based NFL Draft Prospects
There are a ton of NFL prospects hoping and aiming to hear their names called in next week's NFL Draft.
In our neck of the woods, one South Dakota native (NDSU's Grey Zabel) should be drafted early on, and it's time we meet the other area prospects likely to be drafted.
Here are our area prospects that played their college football in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska that are listed on the NFL.com prospect tracker for this year's draft:
There are no South Dakota-based prospects listed on the NFL.com tracker, but here's a look at the NFL hopefuls from USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF:
USD Coyotes - Nick Gaes, Mike Reid, Blake Holden, Jonathan Bunce, Joey Lombard, Mosai Newsom, JJ Galbreath, Tristan Michaud, Josiah Ganues, Dennis Shorter, AJ Coons, Teven McKelvey, Carter Bell, Keyon Turner, and Travis Theis.
SDSU Jackrabbits - Steven Arrell, Dalys Beanum, Adam Bock, Kevin Brenner, Jarod DePriest, Marcus Hicks, Amar Johnson, and Gus Miller.
Augustana Vikings - Peyton Buckley, Jarod Epperson, Jack Fisher, JayVian Farr, and Canyon Bauer.
USF Cougars - Mark Leonard and Travis Yohnke.
Iowa Hawkeyes
RB Kaleb Johnson
CB Jermari Harris
TE Luke Lachey
S Sebastian Castro
DT Yahya Black
LB Jay Higgins
G Connor Colby
Iowa State Cyclones
WR Jayden Higgins
WR Jaylin Noel
CB Darien Porter
S Malik Verdon
T Jalen Travis
Minnesota Golden Gophers
T Aireontae Ersery
EDGE Jah Joyner
CB Justin Walley
LB Cody Lindenberg
WR Daniel Jackson
QB Max Brosmer
Nebraska Cornhuskers
DT Ty Robinson
TE Thomas Fidone II
CB Tommi Hill
WR Isaiah Neyor
S Isaac Gifford
DT Nash Hutmacher
T Bryce Benhart
North Dakota State Bison
T Grey Zabel (Pierre, SD native)
QB Cam Miller
Source: NFL.com
