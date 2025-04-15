Iowa, Minnesota, N Dakota & Nebraska Based NFL Draft Prospects

Iowa, Minnesota, N Dakota &#038; Nebraska Based NFL Draft Prospects

There are a ton of NFL prospects hoping and aiming to hear their names called in next week's NFL Draft.

In our neck of the woods, one South Dakota native (NDSU's Grey Zabel) should be drafted early on, and it's time we meet the other area prospects likely to be drafted.

Here are our area prospects that played their college football in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska that are listed on the NFL.com prospect tracker for this year's draft:

There are no South Dakota-based prospects listed on the NFL.com tracker, but here's a look at the NFL hopefuls from USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF:

USD Coyotes - Nick Gaes, Mike Reid, Blake Holden, Jonathan Bunce, Joey Lombard, Mosai Newsom, JJ Galbreath, Tristan Michaud, Josiah Ganues, Dennis Shorter, AJ Coons, Teven McKelvey, Carter Bell, Keyon Turner, and Travis Theis.

SDSU Jackrabbits - Steven Arrell, Dalys Beanum, Adam Bock, Kevin Brenner, Jarod DePriest, Marcus Hicks, Amar Johnson, and Gus Miller.

Augustana Vikings - Peyton Buckley, Jarod Epperson, Jack Fisher, JayVian Farr, and Canyon Bauer.

USF Cougars - Mark Leonard and Travis Yohnke.

Iowa Hawkeyes

RB Kaleb Johnson

CB Jermari Harris

TE Luke Lachey

S Sebastian Castro

DT Yahya Black

LB Jay Higgins

G Connor Colby

 

Iowa State Cyclones

WR Jayden Higgins

WR Jaylin Noel

CB Darien Porter

S Malik Verdon

T Jalen Travis

 

Minnesota Golden Gophers

T Aireontae Ersery

EDGE Jah Joyner

CB Justin Walley

LB Cody Lindenberg

WR Daniel Jackson

QB Max Brosmer

 

Nebraska Cornhuskers

DT Ty Robinson

TE Thomas Fidone II

CB Tommi Hill

WR Isaiah Neyor

S Isaac Gifford

DT Nash Hutmacher

T Bryce Benhart

 

North Dakota State Bison

T Grey Zabel (Pierre, SD native)

QB Cam Miller

 

Source: NFL.com

