Remembering South Dakota’s Fallen Heroes

Over the years, more than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.

Now for the third year in a row, the state is honoring the memories of these patriots with the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication program.

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is now accepting nominations to name a bridge in honor of one of these most deserving individuals who died while serving in combat or are classified as missing in action.

Get our free mobile app

Between now and April first, the SDDVA is looking for the names of fallen veterans who will adorn one of the six bridges that will be dedicated in the state in 2022.

Nominations can be submitted using an online form. Supporting documentation and a preferred state bridge site should be included with the application.

Since 2019, South Dakota has dedicated 18 bridges honoring 21 heroes. Find out more on the SDDVA's Bridge Dedications page.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter