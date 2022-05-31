NFL Free Agency: Who Is Still Out There?

The first and second waves of free agency have come and gone along with the NFL Draft, leaving many wondering what veterans are still out there.

Whether it be a late offseason move to bolster depth, or a team looking to get a veteran presence in the locker room and on the field, here is a look at some of the top remaining free agents out there.

Here are the top remaining free agents per CBS Sports:

Bears Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks (32 years old)

-Last played a full season back in 2018, but with 40.5 career sacks Hicks can offer a ton to the right team.

Seahawks Offensive Tackle Duane Brown (36)

Buccaneers Tight End Rob Gronkowski (33)

You get the feeling Gronk may play this Fall after the un-retirement of Tom Brady, but we'll have to wait and see.

Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr (29)

The most intriguing player left on the market is Odell. As evidenced in his stellar first quarter of the Super Bowl, he can still play at a very high level. The Rams and Packers were among his top bidders last season, and will be again as we inch closer to the kickoff this Fall.

After posting 1,300+ yards and 10+ touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, the veteran hasn't posted more than 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns in any season since.

Colts Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher (31)

Patriots Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (32)

The two-time Pro Bowler had a down year last season, finishing with just 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He's been a career Patriot thus far, and I'd imagine New England would be a realistic landing spot for this season as well.

Broncos Linebacker A.J. Johnson (30)

Bengals Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi (27)

Ogunjobi has 21.5 sacks through his first five seasons in the league, and could be a decent plug-and-play piece for the right team.

Bengals Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff (33)

Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr (30)

The four-time Pro Bowler doesn't have the same spark that he had as a younger player, and has just 4 total sacks over the past three seasons.

Steelers Cornerback Joe Haden (33)

Chargers Cornerback Chris Harris (32)

There are still a ton of veterans young and old on the market, and it's only a matter of time before we see this players signed out of necessity or interest as we head closer to the season.

