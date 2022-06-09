South Dakota among States with the Best Benefits for Veterans

It's hard to imagine a group of women and men more deserving of our gratitude than those who have been brave enough to wear the uniform of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard over the years.

Taking care of these heroes should always be one of our top priorities.

And in South Dakota, we're doing it right.

24/7 Wall St. recently reviewed an article on the Best and Worst States for Veterans from financial comparison site MagnifyMoney and found that the Mount Rushmore State is the eighth-best in the nation for the quality and quantity of Veterans Affairs centers and the economic circumstances for veterans.

According to the VA website, South Dakota has 15 Vet Centers throughout the state, which is the fifth-highest per capita rate in America.

Sioux Falls

Hot Springs

Fort Meade

Aberdeen

Eagle Butte

Mission

Pierre

Pine Ridge

Rapid City

Dakota Dunes

Watertown

Winner

Wagner

STATES WITH THE BEST BENEFITS FOR VETERANS

North Dakota Hawaii Wyoming Alaska Virginia Idaho Vermont South Dakota Maine Kansas

Another positive for South Dakota veterans is a relatively low tax burden.

The median property tax range for veterans in the state is between $2,000 and $2,099, which is the sixth-lowest among the top ten states.

There are more than 19 million veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and about a quarter of those (4.7 million) have a service-connected disability.

