NFL Releases Full OTA Schedules For All Teams
The NFL Draft has wrapped up, and undrafted free agency is also just about finished. With those big events in the rearview, teams now turn their focus to offseason training activities, or OTAs.
On Tuesday, the NFL released the full dates for each and every NFL team and their respective OTAs.
Fans are surely anxious to see when their rookies and new additions will hit the field, and we'll give you an idea of when we should start to see the first rookies take to the gridiron.
For a full list of the OTA schedules for each team, visit the link here.
Here is the list of events for our area teams:
|GREEN BAY
|OTA Offseason Workouts:
|May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14, June 16
|Mandatory Minicamp:
|June 7-9
|Rookie Minicamp:
|May 6-7
|MINNESOTA
|OTA Offseason Workouts:
|May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
|Mandatory Minicamp:
|June 7-9
|Rookie Minicamp:
|May 13-15
|CHICAGO
|OTA Offseason Workouts:
|May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9
|Mandatory Minicamp:
|June 14-16
|Rookie Minicamp:
|May 6-8
|DENVER
|OTA Offseason Workouts:
|May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10
|Mandatory Minicamp:
|June 13-15
|Rookie Minicamp:
|May 13-14
|KANSAS CITY
|OTA Offseason Workouts:
|May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
|Mandatory Minicamp:
|June 14-16
|Rookie Minicamp:
|May 7-9
For most teams, we're now less than 20 days away from seeing new additions in their uniforms for the first time. It's an exciting time, and it's the next step towards another great season of NFL football.
Source: NFL Communications
