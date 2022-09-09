Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls.

City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cemetery is located on 477th Avenue in northern Sioux Falls and is the first federally funded, state-owned, and operated, veterans cemetery in South Dakota.

The cemetery was dedicated on Memorial Day 2021 and is currently the final resting place of more than 400 veterans and their loved ones.

The facility will eventually provide burial options for more than 28,000 veterans and their eligible dependents.

Burial sites at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery include casket gravesites, cremation gravesites, a columbarium for cremated remains, and a scattering garden.

