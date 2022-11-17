Reminder: First Place Minnesota Vikings Play on Thanksgiving

Soon it will be Thanksgiving, and all around the United States families will be gathering for some turkey and some football.

Get our free mobile app

For Minnesota Vikings fans, this Thanksgiving will be a bit more special as their favorite team is not only in first place but also hosting a Thanksgiving Day game.

This is a friendly reminder that the Minnesota Vikings will be hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Both teams are playoff bound if the season were to end today, making it a great matchup for all sports fans to tune into.

The game will start at 7:20 PM and will air on NBC.

In addition to the Vikings game, there will be two other games on Thanksgiving including Buffalo at Detroit on CBS at 11:30 AM and the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys on FOX at 3:30 PM.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.