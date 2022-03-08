Report: Packers Agree To Huge Deal To Keep Rodgers

Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a new 4-year deal worth $200 million, with $153 million of it guaranteed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers (pictured above).

Rappaport's tweet:

The deal comes on deadline day for teams to franchise potential unrestricted free agents. The Packers have All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams as a potential free agent they could franchise on Tuesday.

Rodgers, who's 38 years old, is the current National Football League's Most Valuable Player (which he won for the fourth time this past season). He has been voted to the Pro Bowl ten times and has been named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

There had been much conjecture since the last off-season whether the future Hall of Famer would finish his career with the Packers. He had voiced his discord with the team and its management last spring and summer. But that got patched up and he had another great season.

Rodgers had one year left on his previous contract. But with the Packers well over the projected salary cap for 2022, and wanting to bring back the aforementioned Davante Adams, getting a new deal for Rodgers to lower his cap number became a priority.