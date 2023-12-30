Anglers of all seasons and of all species of fish know that ice fishing in the north country is almost as popular as the opening of pheasant season, the walleye opener, or deer season.

With all the planning also comes the common sense component. Okay, maybe not for some.

Each year we anticipate pulling our sled full of equipment and supplies out onto the ice. Auger the first few holes, and drop a baited line. All the while keeping your fingers crossed this is good ice.

In northern Minnesota over 100 anglers spent some unplanned time on an ice floe waiting rescue personnel.

In a release by by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were dispatched to the southeastern part of Upper Red Lake on the report of an ice floe detaching from the shoreline shortly before 5:00 PM. Initial reports indicated about 100 anglers were stranded with roughly 30 feet of open water between the ice and shoreline.

That group also included four individuals in a canoe who fell into the water.

The ice flow rescue tallied over 125 people.

The forecast into the first part of the New Year looks good for better ice conditions in both South Dakota and Minnesota.

Always best to be safe and go through your pre-ice fishing checklist.

SAFETY FIRST

Of all the cool new ice fishing gifts you opened for Christmas nothing is more important than the lifejacket. Our South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department (SDGFP) encourages everyone, including those who have years of ice fishing experience, to double-check their gear.

After learning of this recent ice rescue and other stories off people falling through, it is a reminder that ice conditions are always changing.

SAFE ICE DEPTH

To have a safe ice fishing experience SDGFP reminds us that it takes at least two inches of ice to support an angler, at least six inches to support an ice shack, and over a foot for a vehicle, but that applies to strong, clear ice.

And one other important note, dark or cloudy ice is not as strong as clear ice.

ICE FISHING CHECKLIST

What you need for a safe and fun ice fishing outing:

Lifejacket

Safe ice

Drill test holes

Warm clothing

Food and water

Leave the alcohol at home

Charged cell phone

Tell others your plan and timeline

