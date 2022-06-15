Rivera Shoots Down McLaurin Trade Rumors

One of the many wide receivers rumored to have been available via trade this offseason has been Terry McLaurin. The longtime Commanders wideout has had a nice start to his career despite less-than-stellar quarterback play.

Despite the rumors, the trade of the Ohio State product has yet to materialize, and per Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera, it won't happen.

Rivera commented this week during the team's minicamp, and said "We're not trading Terry."

Commanders fans should be pleased with the confidence from the coach in the team retaining the veteran.

McLaurin is currently holding out of the team's mandatory minicamp in search of a new deal, and is one of the best offensive weapons on the team.

In just three seasons, McLaurin has hauled in 222 passes for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

During that span, the franchise has had a long list of temporary quarterbacks. This offseason, the team traded for veteran Carson Wentz, and hope that he can be a long-term solution.

We'll see if and what kind of deal comes down the pike between McLaurin and the Commanders, as the season inches closer each and every day that goes by.

Sources: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

