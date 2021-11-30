Road Work Will Slow Traffic between Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids

Crews involved in a project that will improve the conditions along South Dakota Highway 115 from Sioux Falls to Dell Rapids will be doing some work over the next several days that will impact traffic along the route.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the cutting and removal of concrete at three locations will take place this week:

250th Street (Baltic Corner)

253rd Street

Near Northern Links Golf Course

During the work, traffic control with stop signs will be set up and motorists will need to take turns advancing through the work site.

The delays are expected to end by Saturday (December 4).

The overall project is scheduled for completion by July of 2022, but the DOT says the contractor, BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, intends to have the work completed in December of this year.

According to Wikipedia, Highway 115 is a 40-mile state highway that runs from Canton to Dell Rapids.

It was created from the routing of U.S. Highway 77, when it was realigned for Interstate 29 in 1980.

