Rough Weekend for Both USF and Augustana Football

The last couple of weeks have been rough for the University of Sioux Falls and the Augustana University football teams.

After both teams got off to a hot start this season, both have found themselves amid losing streaks.

Augustana out-gained Winona State in total yards, but lost on the scoreboard, losing 24-7.

Augie fell to 6-3 overall on the season and will look to get back on the winning track next week as they return home for Senior Day next Saturday as they host Minnesota Duluth.

Considering the level of talent they have and the resume so far, the postseason could still be in play for the Vikings but they are going to have to win out in order to realize those dreams.

The University of Sioux Falls suffered the same fate as Augustana, losing to Minnesota State 38-24.

USF fell down early 31-21 at the half and could not mount the comeback win and fell to 7-2 on the year.

USF will also have to win out in order to secure a playoff berth, but due to their early season resume, they are in a solid position to do so.

For more information on the Augustana football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the USF football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.