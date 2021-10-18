As an avid NFL football fan, I stumbled across an article the other day that I found extremely interesting. It rated the rowdiest fanbases in the NFL.

Now, anyone that chooses to follow NFL football knows the Sioux Empire is heavily populated with Minnesota Vikings fans, followed by a fair amount of Green Bay Packer fans, and then a smattering of Kanas City Chief and Denver Bronco fans.

Sure, you'll find a handful of fans, like me, that choose to follow other football franchises. For instance, I'm a Miami Dolphins fan. I've been one since I was a little kid. Let me tell you, being a Dolphins fan is like watching someone beat up your mother every Sunday for 3-hours and you're powerless to do anything about it. More on that in just a bit.

According to this article from a website called Bookies.com, the title of the rowdiest fanbase in the NFL belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles. No surprise there! Those fans drink too much, and then start to destroy things. I remember reading about the year they won the Superbowl in 2018, and how the city of Brotherly Love needed to grease up the street light poles in the city to prevent fans from climbing up the light poles and trying to pull them down. Now that's a crazy, rabid fanbase! You don't want to mix it up with those fans during a game.

So just how rowdy do Minnesota Viking fans get?

Bookies.com says for the most part they are pretty well behaved. The Vikes have the fourth least rowdy fanbase in the league coming in at #29 on the list. That can no doubt be attributed that to the Minnesota nice thing, right?

The article claims the worst thing you'll encounter from a Vikings fan during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium is a lot of foul language. That, and a lot of crying in your beer once the game is over most weeks, right?

Packer fans rank much higher on the rowdy list.

Green Bay comes in at #8. Bookies.com says they drink too much. Now that's interesting, because everyone I've ever spoken with that has gone to a Packer game at Lambo, has said most Green Bay fans were extremely friendly throughout the course of a game. Probably, because they're usually kicking the crap out of their opponents on the field most weeks.

Where do Kansas City Chief fans rank?

The Chiefs check-in at #20 on the rowdy list. The worst thing you'll encounter from a Chiefs fan during a game at Arrowhead is the noise. Kansas City fans get REALLY loud during games according to Bookies.com.

How bout them Bronco fans?

Bookies.com says they also are a well-behaved fanbase during games at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver shows up at # 27 on Bookies' rowdy fanbase list. Your typical Bronco fan likes to drink a little too much, but other than that, they usually keep things under control and are generally friendly throughout the game.

So which team holds the title for the tamest fanbase in the league?

That esteemed position goes to none other than my favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. Fin fans are the most passive fans in the league coming in at #32 on the rowdy list. That's what 20+ years of being gawdawful will do to people. Sucks the passion right out of you!

If you're a Miami Dolphins fan, you sure as hell aren't going to a game to watch a display of good football. Your typical Dolphins fan (the 12 of us still left) goes into every week with such low expectations that nothing surprises us any longer. These days, it's really just a matter of wondering if our weekly opponent will lay 30 or 40 points on us by the end of the game?

Fin fans usually go to Hard Rock Stadium to drink, and hopefully set next to a hot babe from South Beach. That's about it.

As Hootie and the Blowfish say, the Dolphins make me cry. The struggle is real my football friends. The struggle is real!

