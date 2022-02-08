Safest Place To Live In South Dakota Ain’t Sioux Falls

South Dakota is not a largely populated state. And perhaps, as a result, our state's crime rate is relatively low. But some cities are safer than others.

Obviously, some South Dakota cities are more prone to crime than others. The population of South Dakota is just shy of 900,000.

If you live in South Dakota your chances of becoming a victim of Violent Crime are 1 in 198. This rate is higher in the state's larger cities.

The most populated cities in South Dakota include:

Aberdeen

Box Elder

Brandon

Brookings

Harrisburg

Huron

Mitchell

Pierre

Rapid City

Sioux Falls

Spearfish

Sturgis

Vermillion

Watertown

Yankton

Not surprisingly none of these cities was on this latest List of the Safest Cities To Live In South Dakota.

According to Neighborhood Scout, the safest city to reside in South Dakota is up close to the North Dakota border by Mobridge in a town of around 350 people called Bullhead.

Bullhead, South Dakota - Google Earth

Ironically, the community has the name of Bullhead after Sioux leader and Holy Man and Indian Chief Sitting Bull who was killed by Indian police in 1890 near the townsite.

Now Bullhead, South Dakota might come in as the safest city to live in our state but I'm guessing you'd be hard-pressed to find much to do up there.

Bullhead is about 5 1/2 hours northwest of Sioux Falls. And although it may not be in the middle of nowhere, you would have a long drive to get to anywhere from there.

So if you are looking for some the lowest crime places to live in our fair state, here is the List of The Safest Cities To Live In South Dakota includes:

Bullhead Rosholt Faith Frankfort Gary Estelline Groton Parkston Bowdle Burke