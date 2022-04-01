Sioux Falls Police Shoot And Kill Man During Confrontation

Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to check on an individual who confronted the officers with a knife. A struggle ended with the individual being shot and killed.

In the Friday morning press briefing Sioux Falls Police Chief Jonathan Thum stated that Sioux Falls Police were dispatched at around 10:45 Thursday evening to check on an individual on West 6th Street in the city.

During the welfare check officers were confronted by a man with a knife. An altercation then ensued.

The officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation but it became necessary to use tasers and a 'less lethal bullet launcher' which turned out to be ineffective.

A resulting physical struggle between police officers and the individual resulted in two police officers receiving minor injuries.

As the situation escalated one officer discharged his firearm and hit the individual with a bullet.

Medical attention was immediately given to the individual that was shot. He was then transferred to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Thum stated that the injured police officers were treated onsite and then entered protocol for Officer-Involved Shootings.

Officer-Involved Shooting protocol is that the investigation is immediately turned over to the Division Of Criminal Investigation.

All police officers involved are placed on administrative leave. Also, all officers were equipped with and wearing body cameras.

All future inquiries will be directed to DCI.