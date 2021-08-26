Saints Release Statement Regarding Tropical Storm Ida and Preseason Game vs Cardinals

As Tropical Storm Ida moves toward the gulf and toward Louisiana, many are asking questions regarding the Saints preseason game scheduled for Saturday night.

The Saints are currently scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at 7:00 pm on Saturday at the Ceasars Superdome.

It's subject to change based on the path of the storm.

The team released the following statement in regards to the situation.

"We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida and will have more definitive information tomorrow (Friday) morning from which we can make the safest decision possible relative to the game on Saturday. We are in touch with city officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, and the NFL." - New Orleans Saints

The latest from meteorologists is Ida will form into a Hurricane.

Here is the most recent projection of the storm's path. (graphic below updates with most recent projection of Ida)

Could the game get an earlier kickoff time? Maybe canceled altogether?

We'll find out Friday morning.

For anyone in the Acadiana area in need of sandbags, a full rundown of pickup locations can be found here.

Stay safe.

