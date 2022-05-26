Packers Finalize 2022 Preseason Schedule

Packers Finalize 2022 Preseason Schedule

Getty Images

The NFL Schedule release came and went in the blink of an eye, but several teams including the Packers had yet to have set times for their preseason games.

On Wednesday, the Packers confirmed the kickoff times for their three preseason games in 2022, two of which on the road.

The Packers regular season opener will occur on Sunday, September 11th at Minnesota, but the team will open the preseason at San Francisco on Friday, August 12th.

Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Here is the finalized preseason schedule, per Packers.com:

Fri., Aug. 12 at San Francisco 49ers 7:30 p.m. Packers TV Network

Fri., Aug. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Thu., Aug. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Packers fans should enjoy a good long look at their team in the preseason, as they face off with two premier teams from each conference in San Francisco and Kansas City, and also meet up with New Orleans, a team that dominated the Packers in last year's season opener.

With the recent cutdown of preseason games from 4 to 3, fans see less of the full-time regular season starters, but it allows guys battling for a roster spot to showcase their skills, and for depth to develop on each and every team across the league.

Getty Images
loading...

For a look at the full schedule for the Packers this season, click the link here.

Source: Packers.com

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

 

 

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Football, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, lambeau, New Orleans Saints, NFC, NFC North, NFL, Preseason, San Francisco 49ers, Schedule
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top