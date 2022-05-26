Packers Finalize 2022 Preseason Schedule

The NFL Schedule release came and went in the blink of an eye, but several teams including the Packers had yet to have set times for their preseason games.

On Wednesday, the Packers confirmed the kickoff times for their three preseason games in 2022, two of which on the road.

The Packers regular season opener will occur on Sunday, September 11th at Minnesota, but the team will open the preseason at San Francisco on Friday, August 12th.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Here is the finalized preseason schedule, per Packers.com:

Fri., Aug. 12 at San Francisco 49ers 7:30 p.m. Packers TV Network

Fri., Aug. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Thu., Aug. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Packers fans should enjoy a good long look at their team in the preseason, as they face off with two premier teams from each conference in San Francisco and Kansas City, and also meet up with New Orleans, a team that dominated the Packers in last year's season opener.

With the recent cutdown of preseason games from 4 to 3, fans see less of the full-time regular season starters, but it allows guys battling for a roster spot to showcase their skills, and for depth to develop on each and every team across the league.

For a look at the full schedule for the Packers this season, click the link here.

Source: Packers.com