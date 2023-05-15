Saints Sign Iowa Hawkeye, Ex-Packer Heflin Following XFL Stint

The XFL season came to a close on Saturday with the Arlington Renegades winning the title.

With the end of the season comes the signing of a ton of XFL talent to a variety of football leagues, including the NFL.

For one former Hawkeye, the NFL dream is very much back within reach. Following signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Jack Heflin most recently spent time in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks.

Heflin has now reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the New Orleans Saints as he looks to make a comeback to the NFL.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Heflin spent the XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. Before that, he spent time with the Packers and Giants over the last two seasons. He appeared in four games with Green Bay in 2021, playing 17 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He then played one game for New York last season, recording 23 defensive snaps.

Heflin's deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, as the Hawkeye aims to stick on the Saints roster this season.

New Orleans lost a ton of defensive talent up front this offseason, giving the experienced 25-year-old a shot to make it on the Saints defense.

Over his college career, Heflin tallied 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles between his time at Northern Illinois and Iowa.

Sources: Pro Football Talk and Sports Reference