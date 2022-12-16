San Francisco 49ers Clinch NFC West

SEATTLE -- With a couple of exceptions, nobody on the San Francisco 49ers knows better than defensive lineman Arik Armstead just how hard it is to beat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

For all of Armstead's eight years in the NFL, he has been part of teams that have come to Seattle and left with disappointing losses. There was only one notable exception, in 2019, when the Niners beat the Seahawks in a thriller to clinch the NFC West division and the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Just like in 2019, the 49ers claimed the division crown on Seattle's home field, and, with three games to play, it's the earliest they've wrapped up the division since 2011. Perhaps not coincidentally, it's also the first time San Francisco has swept the Seahawks since that 2011 season.

With the win, the Niners improved to 10-4 and claimed their seventh straight victory, their longest winning streak since an eight-game tear in 2019. The victory ensures they can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.