49ers Rally vs. Lions in NFC Title Game to Reach Super Bowl LVIII
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As they trudged to the locker room at halftime down 17 points to the Detroit Lions, their season's end seemingly just 30 minutes away, the San Francisco 49ers' range of emotions wasn't hard to comprehend.
For a proud, veteran team playing in its fourth NFC Championship Game in five years and third in as many seasons, no amount of halftime prodding was going to provide an instant fix.
For a team that spent most of the season running away and hiding from opponents by jumping out to big leads, the 49ers have turned this postseason run into a testament to their resolve.
The victory punched San Francisco's ticket for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and set a rematch against the same Kansas City Chiefs they faced in Super Bowl LIV.
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts