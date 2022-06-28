Sánchez, Gray Power Minnesota Twins Past Cleveland

Sánchez, Gray Power Minnesota Twins Past Cleveland

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After hearing that pitching coach Wes Johnson has taken a job with LSU and will be done after Thursday's game, Sonny Gray went out and delivered 7 solid shutout innings.


The right-hander pitched seven superb innings and Gary Sánchez homered and drove in four runs to help Minnesota stretch its lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

 

When they arrived in Cleveland on Sunday night ahead of the five-game series, the first-place Twins were rocked by the news that pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving to take over at LSU.

“I’m happy for him. I really am,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game. “This is the best move for Wes. I love him and I love everything that he’s done for this organization. We’re all going to miss him.”


The Twins will start Devin Smeltzer in Game 1 on Tuesday against Zach Plesac. Minnesota is recalling rookie Josh Winder to start the second game against Cleveland rookie Konnor Pilkington.

Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.

5 Best Sides with Ribs

Filed Under: Baseball, Cleveland Guardians, Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Sonny Gray, Wes Johnson
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top