Sanford POWER to Train Numerous Top NFL Draft Prospects

For folks in the Sioux Falls area, we know all about the Sanford Sports and Sanford POWER programs that help train our high school and college athletes as well as introduce sports and training to our youth athletes in the area.

Over the years, the Sanford Sports and Sanford POWER footprint has expanded out to many other regions of the United States and with that growth has come brand recognition.

Whether it is Sanford MMA, to Sanford POWER to everything in between, Sanford is now a recognizable brand in the sports and training sector.

One of those industries that have been utilizing the Sanford POWER program more is NFL athletes and NFL Draft prospects.

Rep 1 Sports agency has teamed up with Sanford POWER to get their next class of NFL Draft prospects ready for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The list includes some players that may be recognizable to local fans, while others will be more recognizable on the national scale including the hope that some are early-round draft picks.

2022 NFL prospects with Rep 1 Sports include:

Sam Howell, University of North Carolina

Troy Anderson, Montana State University

Grant Calcaterra, Southern Methodist University

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan University

Cam Jurgens, University of Nebraska

Abe Lucas, Washington State University

Chad Muma, University of Wyoming

Cade Otton, University of Washington

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan University

Nick Starkel, San Jose State University

Cole Turner, University of Nevada-Reno

Jaylen Watson, Washington State University

Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Boise State University

For more information on Sanford Sports, their current athletes and other programs, you can visit their website.