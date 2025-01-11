Sawyer the Hero as Buckeyes Take Down Longhorns in CFP Semis

As the confetti fell around him, Jack Sawyer raised his arms, lifted his head and closed his eyes. As a boy growing up in a Columbus suburb playing catch with his dad in the backyard wearing a scarlet and gray jersey, Sawyer had often dreamed that one day he might become an Ohio State hero with an iconic moment that would go down in Buckeyes history.

On Friday night, playing against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, that moment finally happened.

On fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes remaining, Texas needed one play to tie the score and potentially force overtime. Instead, Sawyer ended the Longhorns' season and catapulted the Buckeyes to the CFP National Championship game, where they will face Notre Dame.

Sawyer screamed past right tackle Cameron Williams and sailed toward Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, his freshman-year roommate at Ohio State. As he crashed into Ewers' back, the ball popped loose. Off one bounce, Sawyer scooped it up and raced 83 yards for a touchdown that won't be forgotten in Columbus.

"I almost blacked out when I saw nothing but green grass ahead of me," he said.

With that play, the Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14. And Sawyer cemented an Ohio State legacy.

"To make a play like that in that moment. ... You want to leave a legacy behind? You become a legend. He just became a legend at Ohio State," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day told ESPN on the field after the game.

The longing for just that moment is why Sawyer put off the NFL to come back for his senior season. After three losses to Michigan with no Big Ten championships or national titles, Sawyer and several other Ohio State seniors who could have been Day 1 or 2 NFL draft picks opted to return for "one last ride," as he put it.

Their disappointing 2023 season ended with a deflating loss to Missouri in the same Cotton Bowl stadium. Sawyer said he just couldn't stomach ending his Ohio State career that way.

"I wanted to go to the NFL and chase my dream more than the next guy," Sawyer told ESPN over the summer. "But I haven't won a championship. And you walk around the Woody [Hayes Athletic Center] and all you see is championships and championship posters and banners. Having not helped our team win any of those, it's something that wears on me and it's something that motivates me every day."

Sawyer nearly had that moment six weeks ago. Yet, in a turn, what followed was a career low point for him and the Buckeyes.

He intercepted Michigan quarterback Davis Warren at the goal line midway through the fourth quarter. But with the score tied, the Buckeyes couldn't capitalize on the turnover. On their ensuing possession, the Wolverines nailed a game-winning field goal for a stunning 13-10 victory, handing the Buckeyes -- and Sawyer -- their fourth straight loss in the series.

As Michigan's players planted their flag at midfield of The Horseshoe, Sawyer charged in along with his teammates and ripped it away, leading to a melee that lasted five minutes and was finally broken up by police with pepper spray.

But with the expanded 12-team playoff, Ohio State's seniors got one final chance to end their careers with hardware. With his scoop-and-score, Sawyer brought the Buckeyes within a game of winning their first national championship since 2014.

"The resiliency of this team from a month ago has been incredible," said Sawyer, who became the first FBS player in a decade to produce multiple pass breakups and a sack in three straight games, according to ESPN Research, all coming during Ohio State's playoff run. "We sat up here last year with a sore taste in our mouth and heard a lot of things. We come back and heard the same things a month ago. But we kept swinging."

The underdog Longhorns kept swinging too.

After the Buckeyes took a 21-14 lead, Ewers led Texas all the way to the Ohio State 1-yard line. But on second-and-goal, safety Lathan Ransom dropped Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner for a 7-yard loss on a risky sweep.

"We had a plan to try to get the ball on the edge," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "It's one of those plays if you block it all right, you get in the end zone -- and we didn't."

After an incompletion, Texas faced fourth-and-goal from the 8. Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas after one season, said he thought he had time to get off the pass. But his onetime roommate got to him before he could.

"Obviously, it's not like I tried to give him the game," Ewers said. "He is a great player, great individual, great person. ... It sucks, but Jack's a good player and he made a great play."

Sawyer's fumble recovery was the longest in CFP and Cotton Bowl history. As Ohio State quarterback Will Howard took a knee, Day jumped into Sawyer's arms.

"I don't know if there's a guy ... who loves being a Buckeye more," Day said. "This is somebody ... who has always wanted to be a Buckeye, who has always wanted for a moment like this. So to see him get the moment that he had today -- I mean, he's become like family to me."

Day and Sawyer both cautioned that their last ride together isn't over quite yet. They have one game left and a national title still to win. But they also both acknowledged the magnitude of the moment. And Sawyer's looming place in Ohio State history.

"I love Columbus, I love the state of Ohio, I love Ohio State football," Sawyer said. "And I'm so fortunate to be playing in the national championship my last year here."

ESPN's Dave Wilson contributed to this report.